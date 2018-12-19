KETCHUM — A year ago, the International Dark-Sky Association formally approved the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the first of its kind in the United States and one of just 12 in the world.
The Wood River Valley will celebrate the anniversary Friday with a party in Ketchum Town Square. Friday is the winter solstice, known as the longest night of the year.
The reserve stretches from Ketchum/Sun Valley to Stanley and includes areas in Blaine, Boise, Custer and Elmore counties and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. At 1,416 square miles, it is the third largest dark sky reserve in the world.
Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Ketchum’s partners who collaborated on protecting and preserving the region’s dark skies will kick off the Starry Solstice Social festivities.
The event will feature an exhibit about the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Astronomers Kirk Long and Greg Harman from Bruneau Dunes State Park Observatory will speak about the most interesting facets of astronomy, the scale of the universe, black holes and aliens. They will be stationed at their telescopes during the event to help guests find their favorite planet or constellation.
Dance and warm up with Boise-based Audio Moonshine from 6 to 8 p.m. Warfield will sell beer, wine and cocktails. KB’s will hand out complimentary snacks, while supplies last. The city will provide coffee, hot cocoa and cookies. There will be activities for kids in the igloo on the square.
Hemingway STEAM School teacher Scott Slonim will give tours of the night sky inside the Star Lab portable planetarium at at Ketchum City Hall, 480 East Ave. Seats are limited, so reserve a spot by emailing participate@ketchumidaho.org.
