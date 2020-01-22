TWIN FALLS — It took three years to get this all-star ensemble cast to the stage. It’s the middle of winter, but this show will bring the summer heat of Oklahoma to the Magic Valley.
“August: Osage County” features 13 of the Magic Valley’s most skilled actors, including Second City alum Katie Neff. The play runs Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho’s Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $15.
Neff is joined by Camille Barigar, Meghan Burnham, Edie Aslett Stulken, Mike Winterholler, Seve Isaacs, Jaci Calderon, Lori Henson, Troy Henson, Patrick Rexroat, Andrea Juarez and Shawn Barigar.
The show is a CSI Community Education production directed by Shane Brown. Three years ago, Brown held auditions for the play. When only a few people auditioned, he decided to postpone it until the perfect cast could be assembled.
“It’s a stacked cast for sure,” Brown said.
“August: Osage County” is a brutal and hilarious story of the dysfunctional Weston family forced back home after the family patriarch disappears on the plains of Oklahoma. It was the winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play. This production is not for young audiences and contains very coarse language, adult themes, and references to sex and drug use.
“This is one of the best plays written in this century,” Brown said.
“August: Osage County” was made into a 2013 movie starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.
Brown said while the movie largely focused on Streep’s character, in the play, all the characters are explored.
Camille Barigar plays the oldest daughter, Barbara Weston, who is on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
“Her mom is a pill addict, her husband is having an affair, and they are in this house with no air conditioning,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Camille Barigar has also seen the play on Broadway.
“The play is so much better than the movie,” she said. “I left just shaking because I was just so impressed.”
She described the tragic comedy as “fun, cruel and biting.”
“The words are poetry,” she said. “It’s so deep and you can dig down so many layers.”
Isaacs plays Bill Fordham, Barbara’s husband. His character has come to support his wife during a difficult time while they deal with the consequences of his affair on their relationship.
He said his scenes with Camille Barigar are emotional and intense.
“We fight a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty exhausting right after the scene, but I put it away. It’s a great show.”
Isaacs teaches theater at Canyon Ridge High School and has been involved in theater for more than 20 years.
“The cast is amazing,” he said. “There is a lot of experience on stage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.