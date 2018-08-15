TWIN FALLS — The St. Luke’s Pavilion dedication will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at First Federal Bank Park, next to Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls. The ribbon cutting and speeches will be at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The pavilion is designed to provide shade from the sun and shelter from the rain — a place to enjoy family and friends.
It was made possible in large part by the donations from St. Luke's physicians and employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.