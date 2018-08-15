Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Pavilion

St. Luke's Pavilion at First Federal Bank Park will open Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — The St. Luke’s Pavilion dedication will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at First Federal Bank Park, next to Sunway Soccer Complex, Twin Falls. The ribbon cutting and speeches will be at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The pavilion is designed to provide shade from the sun and shelter from the rain — a place to enjoy family and friends.

It was made possible in large part by the donations from St. Luke's physicians and employees.

