TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Jazz Ensemble and CSI Madrigals are teaming up to present their annual Spring Jazz Collaboration at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Admission is free, but donations at the door to the CSI Music Department Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.
This 10th year of collaboration includes fresh takes on classics like “Sing, Sing, Sing,” “Moonlight over Vermont,” “Java Jive” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” The Madrigals will also honor their a capella roots with stunning jazz arrangements of “When She Loved Me” as performed by Idea of North and the Stevie Wonder funk classic “I Wish.” The Jazz Ensemble will be recreating the Woody Herman Orchestra’s classic arrangement of “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be.” Madrigals director Serena Jenkins Clark will also solo with the jazz ensemble.
For more information, call Camille Barigar at 208-732-6288.
