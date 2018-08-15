STANLEY — The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association will present a full schedule of events August through September, dedicated to protecting and advancing the natural and cultural history of Idaho’s Sawtooth Salmon River country through preservation and education.
- The Redfish Center and Gallery will host a “Scones and Scenery” event from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, just west of Redfish Lake, presenting original artwork by artists inspired by the Sawtooth Valley. Proceeds from the sale of gallery art will benefit SIHA.
- History Days will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Stanley Museum, Idaho 75, with a special program at the Redfish Center and Gallery at 7 p.m. Wood River and Sawtooth Valley photographer Ed Cannady will be in attendance.
- The final Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series presentations will take place on the following dates: Friday, with Alex Desmet — “Climate Change in Central Idaho: Past, Present and Future. What might this mean for you”; Aug. 24, with Kevin Lewis — “Idaho’s Wild and Scenic Rivers: 50 Years and Counting”; and Aug. 31, with Heidi Ware — “Songbirds and the Stars.” The lectures are free and take place at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum.
- SIHA will present the annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Stanley Museum. It is co-hosted by Idaho Rivers United, focusing on wild Idaho, wild rivers and wild salmon. There will be spawning tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with lunch and live music until 6 p.m.
- The 2018 summer SIHA season will wrap up from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 with a final Scones and Scenery at the Redfish Center and Gallery. There will be 10-15 percent-off sale on items at the gallery and museum. The sale will continue through the season close of the gallery on Sept. 16, as well as at the museum which will open weekends through Sept. 30 — its closing day.
SIHA continues its fundraising campaign for gathering area oral histories, as well as planning for structural upgrades and a new building at the Stanley Museum. Support for these projects, including “Your Pathway to Sawtooth Valley History,” will be valued with a name, the name of a loved one or inspiring words inscribed on a commemorative brick to be installed in museum walkways. For more information, go to discoversawtooth.org" target="_blank">discoversawtooth.org.
SIHA programs are funded by book and map sales, as well as through donations, grants and memberships.
The Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association is a nonprofit, member-based organization. All programs are free of charge, but donations are gladly accepted.
For more information on programs and membership, email scawley@discoversawtooth.org or go to discoversawtooth.org.
