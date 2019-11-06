BURLEY — Kick off the holidays with the 42nd annual Cassia Festival of Trees which takes place Nov. 20 to 23. The festival has become one of the most popular family-oriented holiday traditions in Burley. The theme this year is Winter Wonderland where you and your loved ones can enjoy a fun-filled kaleidoscope of holiday sights, sounds and scents you won’t forget.
Be the first to view the decorated trees, wreaths and displays during the Premier Opening Gala Nov. 20. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and a light dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Recreation District Gym, 1750 Parke Ave., Burley. Everyone is welcome to attend this event which features dinner, music and a silent tree auction. Tickets are $15 each. To purchase tickets, call Shabree at 208-300-0012 or Alisha at 208-300-0523 or email festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com. Dress is casual.
Winter Wonderland hours will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. A special time for seniors has been set aside from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Enjoy local entertainment and be sure to have your picture taken with Santa. The entry cost is a donation of $1 or a canned food item.
Cassia Festival of Trees raises money to provide scholarships for students going into health care, grants to area Quick Response Units and for other health care-related needs in the community.
Tree delivery dates are available for before and after Thanksgiving.
