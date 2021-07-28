Southern Idaho Pride hosting festival, other events

“For a community that already experiences a lot of isolation, COVID could hit particularly hard,” Rasmusson said. “So we’re really glad that we’re able to provide some of these events so people can get together and find their community and make some connections and just feel safe in a place where they can be themselves.”

Wednesday evening’s showing of a documentary on the Stonewall Riots at the College of Southern Idaho will inform people of the origin of Pride month. This month commemorates the Stonewall riots in June 1969, when people stood up against the police’s treatment of the LGBTQ community in New York City.

The discussion that will follow the documentary offers members of the LGBTQ community a chance to share their experiences of living in Twin Falls with local leaders. Rasmusson said the nonprofit invited representatives from the city, the Twin Falls School District and the College of Southern Idaho to attend the discussion.

“It will be a place where LGBTQ people can express what they feel they need to see from their city and their schools and their institutions,” Rasmusson said.

The nonprofit started planning this year’s events in January. Although June is Pride month, this year’s events are taking place in July because City Park was pretty well booked last month, Rasmusson said.