Southern Idaho Pride hosting festival, other events

Southern Idaho Pride is hosting an LGBTQ Pride festival this weekend, along with a number of other community events.
The week of festivities kicked off with a round of Dungeons and Dragons Monday night at Black Dragon Games. The nonprofit’s vice president, CJ Rasmusson, said about 30 people turned out to play the board game, which has found an audience in the LGBTQ community.
The group followed this with an event at Skateland on Tuesday. Other planned events this week include a showing of a documentary on the Stonewall Riots on Wednesday, which will be followed by a community discussion, and a showing of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Thursday.
Events continue into the weekend, with the Pride festival taking place from 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at City Park. The festival will include live music, performances from drag kings and queens, food trucks, a beer garden and booths from a number of nonprofit organizations with resources to offer people in the LGBTQ community.
The celebrations will continue with an afterparty at the TF Brick House for those who are 21 and older. And the week concludes with a brunch at Black Bear Diner on Sunday.
Rasmusson said the group is looking forward to a packed week of events after being forced to cancel in-person Pride plans last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For a community that already experiences a lot of isolation, COVID could hit particularly hard,” Rasmusson said. “So we’re really glad that we’re able to provide some of these events so people can get together and find their community and make some connections and just feel safe in a place where they can be themselves.”
Wednesday evening’s showing of a documentary on the Stonewall Riots at the College of Southern Idaho will inform people of the origin of Pride month. This month commemorates the Stonewall riots in June 1969, when people stood up against the police’s treatment of the LGBTQ community in New York City.
The discussion that will follow the documentary offers members of the LGBTQ community a chance to share their experiences of living in Twin Falls with local leaders. Rasmusson said the nonprofit invited representatives from the city, the Twin Falls School District and the College of Southern Idaho to attend the discussion.
“It will be a place where LGBTQ people can express what they feel they need to see from their city and their schools and their institutions,” Rasmusson said.
The nonprofit started planning this year’s events in January. Although June is Pride month, this year’s events are taking place in July because City Park was pretty well booked last month, Rasmusson said.
As Southern Idaho Pride is a relatively new nonprofit, it has not held any large fundraisers to fund this week’s events. Instead, the group is relying on sponsorships from local businesses and other groups, as well as grants it received through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Rasmusson said the events throughout this week are free to attend, and, aside from brunch at Black Bear Diner, people don’t need to register ahead of time.
“We encourage LGBTQ people and allies to come out and enjoy the events over the course of the next week,” Rasmusson said. “We encourage anybody interested in listening and learning about the LGBTQ experience in Twin Falls to come out to our documentary and community discussion, with an emphasis that that is meant to be a forum for LGBTQ people to speak and others to kind of take that in and listen and understand.”
More information regarding the community events can be found at southernidahopride.org, or on Southern Idaho Pride’s social media pages. Community members can reach out directly to Southern Idaho Pride at contact@southernidahopride.org.