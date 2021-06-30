South-central Idaho erupts into slew of Independence Day celebrations

TWIN FALLS —
South-central Idaho goes all out when it comes to Independence Day festivities, and as record temperatures sweep the Pacific Northwest, Idaho residents are braving the heat to demonstrate their patriotism throughout the week leading up to the Fourth of July.
Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, said holiday celebrations, like these, help small businesses stay afloat and give smaller communities the boost they need.
“It’s really important for our small communities,” Stopher said. “Oftentimes, if you go to a community for fireworks, you might also be going out to dinner or stopping and getting gas or going to the grocery store to pick up stuff for a picnic. It brings outside dollars to those communities.”
Smaller businesses, she said, should take full advantage of their internet footprint during the holiday — by tagging themselves in posts and posting on their social media. Furthermore, Stopher said travelers should book their hotels in advance and try to visit communities they haven’t been to before.
“Some of our best fireworks shows are in our smallest communities,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity to experience places that are off the beaten path a bit and to discover something really great and new.”
Fireworks
The cornerstone of Independence Day celebrations, fireworks will line the horizons across the valley this weekend. Most municipalities are hosting their own fireworks shows for residents.
Fireworks at Rupert Square in Rupert will begin at dusk on Thursday.
At 10 p.m. on Saturday, Wendell will also be hosting a fireworks show at the Wendell High School football field.
On Sunday, fireworks displays will begin at:
●
- Dusk at the Richfield School Football Field in Richfield
●
- Dusk at the Fairfield City Park in Fairfield
●
- Dusk at Glenns Ferry City Park in Glenns Ferry
●
- Dusk at Gooding Middle School in Gooding
●
- Dusk at Shoshone Ballpark Field in Shoshone
●
- Dusk at Dietrich City Park in Dietrich
●
- Dusk at North Park and Eastman Park in Buhl
●
- Dusk at Kimberly Middle School in Kimberly
●
- 10 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls
●
- 10 p.m. at Rolling Hills Park in Hansen
●
- 10 p.m. at the River’s Edge Golf Course in Burley
Local shows allow residents the opportunity to enjoy fireworks safely, as organizations and city governments have the proper supervision from local firefighters and state fire marshals. Years ago, around this time, the Rapid Creek and Henry’s Creek fires burned nearly 53,000 acres after illegal fireworks ignited dry vegetation.
Sagebrush Days
Buhl’s annual Sagebrush Days begins Saturday with a parade and fun run. Vendors will be available throughout the day to provide refreshments, local goods, and activities. Event administrators have organized a fireworks show on the following day.
The Buhl City Pool will be open for attendees to cool off at no cost, and there will be a fire hose competition and rodeo. The rodeo — scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds — will take place Monday and admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children 5 years and under are free.
Before the event begins, the Buhl Fire Department and the Buhl Police Department will be facing off during a softball match Friday. Refreshments and a dunk tank will be available for attendees, and all funds collected during the game are expected to be reallocated to the community.
Rupert 4th of July
Rupert’s Fourth of July celebrations, themed “Celebrating Independence the Rupert Way,” begin Thursday with food vendors opening at 11 a.m. The first event of the weekend, mutton busting, begins at 7:30 p.m. This schedule continues through the weekend, with “Sounds of Freedom” and performances from featured artists beginning every day at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The rest of the weekend’s festivities include a Fourth of July parade, bike races, and horse races. This year, parade organizers are encouraging families to enter a family float in the parade, and the winning float will receive a $200 gift card to Ridley’s and an evening at the Rupert Pool.
Music
The Twin Falls Municipal Band is breaking away from its weekly schedule to provide a Fourth of July performance at the College of Southern Idaho. Music will begin at 8 p.m. and end with the fireworks show, which will begin at 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, and the campus is open to all who wish to attend.