South-central Idaho erupts into slew of Independence Day celebrations

TWIN FALLS —

South-central Idaho goes all out when it comes to Independence Day festivities, and as record temperatures sweep the Pacific Northwest, Idaho residents are braving the heat to demonstrate their patriotism throughout the week leading up to the Fourth of July.

Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, said holiday celebrations, like these, help small businesses stay afloat and give smaller communities the boost they need.

“It’s really important for our small communities,” Stopher said. “Oftentimes, if you go to a community for fireworks, you might also be going out to dinner or stopping and getting gas or going to the grocery store to pick up stuff for a picnic. It brings outside dollars to those communities.”

Smaller businesses, she said, should take full advantage of their internet footprint during the holiday — by tagging themselves in posts and posting on their social media. Furthermore, Stopher said travelers should book their hotels in advance and try to visit communities they haven’t been to before.