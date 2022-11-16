'Sound Expression': Local musician Ben Britton releases new album

Ben Britton, a tenor saxophonist and composer, is releasing his new album titled “Sound Expression” as well as an album-release concert on Friday.

“Sound Expression” will be available to listen to on all streaming platforms and the concert will take place at 7 p.m. at CSI and is free to the public.

This is Britton’s fourth studio album. The album is a bit of a departure from his last album, called “Gravity Leak,” which he describes as a sci-fi-themed album that accompanies his novel by the same name.

This new album features six tracks; some are a re-imagination of the music he grew up listening to as well as original pieces.

The tracks are as follows:

Someday My Prince Will Come

Isotope

Circle Steps

Been Pat

Beatrice

Second Wind

Britton said that one of his favorite tracks is the song “Someday My Prince Will Come.” It’s a song originally from the 1950 Disney movie, “Cinderella.”

“It’s a little more metal,” Britton said. “Not heavy metal, but it has some rock influences.”

According to Britton, even his original songs are inspired by other jazz music that he loves.

Another favorite track of his is the original song “Circle Steps.”

“I took the idea out of a swing context and into a funky, modern, almost hip-pop feel,” Britton said.

According to Britton, it took about two years to complete the album. Britton said they had looked into recording at different places in the state but ultimately decided to record at a local recording studio called Midnight Production Studio.

“Having someplace local (to record) was nice,” Britton said.

Britton features other musicians on his album to help fill in the different roles. Those musicians include Rick Speicher on trumpet and Jarom Christensen on alto sax, Michael Frew on guitar, Dean Rodemack on double bass, and Alex Doetsch on drum set.

According to Britton, Bull Moose Bicycles owner Chris Cawthra will take Christensen’s place on alto sax since Christensen left for the military soon after they finished recording the album.

“I really loved doing a project with all these musicians and having everyone work together,” Britton said. “It was a big interconnected project and it was cool to have everyone together.”

“I’m really excited for people to hear this.”