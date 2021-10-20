‘Something for everyone in every community:’ Magic Valley’s spookier attractions open just in time for Halloween

The Haunted Swamp leans into the darker side of Halloween, with a 1 mile trek through trees and over rivers that are crawling with ghosts, goblins and zombies. The swamp is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets for the attraction begin at $12 for kids 3-5 years old, $15 for children 6-10 years old, and $20 for all over the age of 11. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the last tickets are given at 11 p.m.

HansenHansen’s Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest began its 2021 season on the first day of the month, celebrating the beginning of fall with games, snacks, a petting zoo, and the Magic Valley Express.

Attractions are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30-9 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. The maze and forest are closed on Sundays and open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. General admission is $7, and admission to the haunted maze and forest on Saturdays is $18. Children 3 years old and under are free.

For those who wish to experience the forest without the spooks, a special non-haunted option is available each Saturday from noon to dusk. The maze and forest will open for its last night of the season on Oct. 30.