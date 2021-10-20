‘Something for everyone in every community:’ Magic Valley’s spookier attractions open just in time for Halloween

Almost in the blink of an eye, high temperatures and barbecues became overcast days and falling leaves. As a familiar chill sets into the Magic Valley, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and haunted attractions beckon all to come and enjoy.
“There’s really something for everyone in every community,” said Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development.
The development group organizes a map of activities for every season. In September, the organization released the “All Things Fall” map, which shared about a dozen events from Gooding to Hansen.
“We want people to try something new or just know about things that are happening in their own communities that maybe they didn’t know about,” Stopher said.
When people know about things that are happening around their communities, it helps everyone, she said.
From admission into the event or the gas you use to fill your car on the way or the meals you eat on the road afterward, communities in south-central Idaho share the wealth when people take advantage of the opportunities they have to travel.
“These are opportunities to shop local and support local, small businesses,” Stopher said. “Oftentimes, the places you are going to enjoy these pumpkin patches are small businesses — they’re farmers and families here, in the Magic Valley. I think it’s always important to support our neighbors, our local communities and businesses all throughout the year.”
Even as colder weather makes its way across the valley, Stopher urges residents to get out and enjoy what local teams have put together, advising those venturing out to dress in layers, grab some hot chocolate with the family, and celebrate the many harvests.
Julie Vasquez, publisher of the Southern Idaho Kids Magazine, is also helping children stay safe while enjoying the sites and scares.
“The No. 1 thing to remember is safety first and then fun,” Vasquez said. “Halloween can get a little bit crazy with masks, kids being dropped off places, new environments, and people in different costumes. Safety is a big priority when it comes to the events.”
Vasquez said the main ways to stay safe amidst the tricks and treats is to stay in groups, remain in populated areas, cross streets carefully, and always carry a flashlight. Likewise, parents should remind their children to never go into a stranger’s home and wait to eat their candy until they get home.
Beyond that, Vasquez said parents should listen to their instincts.
“There’s a lot of events and activities that you could drop your kids off at,” she said. “Make sure they are age appropriate, and make sure that you are comfortable.”
Make sure your children can see out of their masks or opt for face paint instead, talk to your kids about how to stay safe, and consider giving your child a glowstick, bracelet or necklace to wear in order to be easily identified or seen.
Even those who don’t have children they are taking trick or treating should remember to drive slowly through residential areas, as the chaos of a night filled with spooks, costumes and candy can often include children leaving the safety of the sidewalk, Vasquez said.
“They’re just excited,” she said. “There is often chaos.”
Below are highlights from the two organizations’ fall events lists. While the Southern Idaho Economic Development and Southern Idaho Kids Magazine have a wealth of information when it comes to events in the Magic Valley, some events can come and go without making the list. If residents know of an event they would like to see featured on either resource, you can contact Stopher at connies@southernidaho.org and Southern Idaho Kids Magazine at shawnee@southernidahokids.com.
Twin FallsOn Sept. 17, Twin Falls’ Haunted Swamp and Tubbs Berry Farm opened their gates for the spooky season, both on Park Avenue West.
Tubbs Berry Farm offers a pumpkin patch, local produce, a straw maze, a petting zoo, and hayrides. The farm closes each night at 9 p.m. and is not open on Sundays. From Monday to Thursday, admission begins at $8 for children 4-8 years old and $10 for everyone 9 years old and older; on the weekends, admission is $10 for children 4-8 years old and $12 for everyone 9 years old and older. Those 60 years old and older are granted admission for $5 with an ID. Admission covers all mazes and all playgrounds.
The Haunted Swamp leans into the darker side of Halloween, with a 1 mile trek through trees and over rivers that are crawling with ghosts, goblins and zombies. The swamp is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets for the attraction begin at $12 for kids 3-5 years old, $15 for children 6-10 years old, and $20 for all over the age of 11. Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the last tickets are given at 11 p.m.
HansenHansen’s Magic Valley Corn Maze and Haunted Forest began its 2021 season on the first day of the month, celebrating the beginning of fall with games, snacks, a petting zoo, and the Magic Valley Express.
Attractions are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 5:30-9 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. The maze and forest are closed on Sundays and open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. General admission is $7, and admission to the haunted maze and forest on Saturdays is $18. Children 3 years old and under are free.
For those who wish to experience the forest without the spooks, a special non-haunted option is available each Saturday from noon to dusk. The maze and forest will open for its last night of the season on Oct. 30.
For those looking for a bit of local legend and lore, Stricker After Dark at the Stricker Homesite is offering a candlelight tour of the house, ghost stories on the trail and fall treats for one weekend only. Tours will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and end each night at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person.
Jerome
PunkynLand Pumpkin Patch returned to Jerome on Oct. 1 with pumpkins ripe for picking, a petting zoo, jump houses and hayrides on the weekends. While there is no admission required, the attraction does ask for donations to care for the animals and prepare for the next year. The pumpkin patch will be open through the end of October.
The Jerome Trunk or Treat event begins at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 on Main Street. Kids will have the opportunity to gather as much candy as they can until 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry
Just off of Highway 78, Queys Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Glenns Ferry opened on Oct. 1 and is expected to open each Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 30. While the farm operates year-round to produce wheat, grain corn, alfalfa hay and oats, the maze and pumpkin patch opens for a limited time in October and includes a corn maze, bale maze, grain pits and more.
Admission into the farm is $4 per person, and hayrides are available for an additional $4 per person. Children 3 years old and under are free. Pumpkin prices vary by size.
A Glenns Ferry Trick or Treat event is also scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. The two-hour event is located in downtown Glenns Ferry.
Buhl
Buhl is home to the Crismor’s U-Pick Pumpkin Patch, which opened for the Halloween season on Sept. 23. The attraction has more than 40 varieties of pumpkins as well as a free corn and straw maze.