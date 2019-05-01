{{featured_button_text}}
KETCHUM — All remaining concert tickets for the Summer Concert Series and the Keb’ Mo’ concert are on sale now.

Summer Concert Series ticket updates are as follows:

  • VIP and early entry tickets for Jackson Browne are sold out.
  • VIP and early entry series packages are sold out.
  • General admission tickets are still available for Jackson Browne.
  • Very limited VIP and early entry tickets are available for Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ziggy Marley and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Lucius.
  • General admission tickets are still available for Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ziggy Marley and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guest Lucius.

To buy tickets for Michael Franti and Ziggy Marley, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10388757?mc_cid=7853bcb7d1&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

To buy tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10388761?mc_cid=7853bcb7d1&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

To buy tickets for jackson Browne, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10388763?mc_cid=7853bcb7d1&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

To buy tickets for Keb’ Mo’ and Jontavious Willis, go to sunvalleycenter.org.

If you’ve had any difficulties purchasing your tickets or are unsure of your membership status to access your member discount, call 208-726-9491.

