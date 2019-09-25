Clint Clark as Oak talks with Shea Larsen as Sheri while David Holly as Bondo sits tied up in the background during rehearsal for 'Reunion at Hippie High' presented by the Magic Valley Little Theatre Monday night, Sept. 23, 2019, in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS —The reunion at Mid-town High is all about free love. That is until a murder occurs.
Magic Valley Little Theatre will host a murder mystery dinner theater event, Eileen Moushi’s “Reunion at Hippie High.” An interactive dinner show where you, the guest, has to help solve a mystery.
First, dinner catered by T.F. Brickhouse is served. After that comes reminiscing about the Age of Aquarius, when the unthinkable happens — murder.
Director Lori Henson said each table serves as a team and gets to search for clues. Guests interact with the cast to learn more information.
“There are two types of people that show up: one person is engaged and having a good time and the other person is the bored husband who doesn’t want to participate,” Henson said. “By the end, they are always involved and looking for clues. It gets quite competitive.”
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
“Reunion at Hippie High” brings a colorful cast of characters together to create an unforgettable experience. You’ll get the chance to interact with the preppy crew and — of course — the hippie crowd.
With so much theater in Twin Falls now, these mystery theater shows are how the Magic Valley Little Theatre stands out, Henson said. She has directed several of the mystery theater shows including “Wedding from Hell” and “Funeral for a Gangster.”
Interactive theater gets audience members doing things they wouldn’t normally do and gets them out of their comfort zone, Henson said.
“I’ve never seen anyone leave without having a good time,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.