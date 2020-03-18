Social distancing doesn't have to be boring: 4 things to do at home with the family

Mobile escape room

It’s all fun and games when you can’t escape your house.

The Escapuary is a mobile escape game business that brings the games to you. The local business is owned by Jon and Lisa Douda and Michael Thompson.

Escape rooms are a game where a team of players work together to discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms in order to progress and accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time.

“The goal is often to escape from the site of the game,” Lisa Douda said. “They are fun, silly, challenging and very addicting.”

The Escapuary has three games available to set up in your home. A game master is on hand during play and they will pack the game up after play. Depending on the game you choose, the cost is $15 or $20 per player. The games are for ages 8 to 11 or 12 and older.

“We are a great option for this time where people are encouraged to stay home and away from large groups,” Lisa said. “All props and equipment are cleaned and sanitized after each use. We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone who may display flu-like symptoms.”