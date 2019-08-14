TWIN FALLS — The Snake River Bros. will hold its sixth annual poker run next week.
Register from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Aug. 24 at Snake Harley, 2404 Addison Ave. E. Kick-stands-up will be at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration includes one meal ticket. Non-riders pay $10 per meal.
Dinner will follow at 4 p.m. at Snake River Bros Event Center, 402 DC Circle, Jerome. There will be free hot dogs for kids 12 and younger.
Poker hands will be $5 each with a 50/50 split. Dry camping will be available, music will be provided, and there will be a silent auction.
For more information, call Joe at 208-308-1652 or Jeremy at 208-316-8021.
