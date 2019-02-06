TWIN FALLS — A Hailey-based restaurant has been sending its food truck to Twin Falls for a couple of years now. In March, it plans to open a barbecue restaurant on Shoshone Street.
The Smokey Bone BBQ will open its second location at 260 Shoshone St. E. the first week of March, owner Juan Martinez said. The Texas-style barbecue first opened in Hailey three years ago.
“We cook fresh every day,” Martinez said. “I only cook what I think is going to sell for the day.”
The building used to be home to Juanita’s Tacos and More. Martinez plans to convert the drive-through into a patio area with picnic tables and live music during the summer.
All of the food is made in-house, he said.
“It took me years to come up with a good barbecue sauce,” Martinez said.
The business will also cater and offer specials daily. Its intended hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.