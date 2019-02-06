Try 1 month for 99¢
Barbecued ribs Smokey Bone

The St. Louis ribs at The Smokey Bone BBQ in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF THE SMOKEY BONE BBQ

TWIN FALLS — A Hailey-based restaurant has been sending its food truck to Twin Falls for a couple of years now. In March, it plans to open a barbecue restaurant on Shoshone Street.

The Smokey Bone BBQ will open its second location at 260 Shoshone St. E. the first week of March, owner Juan Martinez said. The Texas-style barbecue first opened in Hailey three years ago.

“We cook fresh every day,” Martinez said. “I only cook what I think is going to sell for the day.”

The building used to be home to Juanita’s Tacos and More. Martinez plans to convert the drive-through into a patio area with picnic tables and live music during the summer.

All of the food is made in-house, he said.

“It took me years to come up with a good barbecue sauce,” Martinez said.

The business will also cater and offer specials daily. Its intended hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. six days a week.

