Sketching

"Creative Jump-in: Sketching Kitchen Memories" with Bob Dix will be Jan. 16 in Ketchum.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host “Creative Jump-in: Sketching Kitchen Memories” with Bob Dix at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

The cost is $30 SVCA members and $35 non-members. Register at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10362859?mc_cid=199725bd85&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Inspired by the artwork of Joan Linder, participants will learn the basics of observational drawing by studying beloved kitchen objects. Local artist and instructor Bob Dix will introduce students to different drawing materials and techniques.

The class will begin with a short tour of the museum exhibition. Students can enjoy a glass of wine while developing their drawing skills and making artwork inspired by their memories of the kitchen.

This event is part of the center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” which will run until March 1.

