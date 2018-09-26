KETCHUM — Last summer, the Board Bin held its first annual “Art Decko” fundraiser for the expansion of the Ketchum Guy Coles Skate Park. Close to 200 unique skateboard decks created by local professional, amateur and aspiring artists were auctioned off, raising $15,000. Combined with generous support from the city of Ketchum and the Ketchum URA, this money was instrumental in getting an addition completed at the Ketchum skate park.
Board Bin is again hosting the event to set up a trust fund for future improvements and skateable art for the park. A street party with bands, a skateboard slalom and other festivities will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday on Fourth Street in Ketchum. This is a free event.
The newly created decks will be displayed and auctioned off. There will be prizes for the artists based on people’s choice awards and which ones get the highest bids.
The store has purchased many blank decks — long, short, old school and park — to be used as canvases for art. If you are an artist or have always just wanted to create art on a skateboard, visit the Board Bin, 180 Fourth St. E., and pick out your canvas. The cost is a $20 deposit, which you will get back upon delivering the finished deck.
For more information, call 208-726-1222 or visit the store.
