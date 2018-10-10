Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho professor Shane Brown will lead a Spring Break trip to Portugal and Spain in March. Sign up by Nov. 1 for a trip you don’t want to miss.

In Portugal and Spain, every step is a history lesson of its own — from Lisbon’s Moorish labyrinth of narrow streets to Seville’s impeccably preserved mosaics. The breathtaking views and architectural wonders continue in Madrid, a city whose youthful crowds mix Muslim, Jewish and Christian influences. In bustling Barcelona, step inside the playful and imaginative mind of Antoni Gaudí. This trip will last 11 days, with a mixture of professionally guided tours and free time to explore each of the destinations.

Prices include airfare, transportation, room and board and entrance into museums.

For more information, go to efcst.com/2145572JA.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments