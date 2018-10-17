HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will present a series of one-night workshops in October and November to explore three techniques in printmaking — to be held at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
Etching on Plexiglass, with Laurel MacDonald, from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25. Students will transfer images from photos or drawings onto plexiglass with a stylus and then print with oil-based ink. Tuition is $35 for SVCA members and $45 for nonmembers.
The Magic of Monoprint Without a Press, with Amy Nack, from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2. Using Speedball gel printing plates, cotton rag printmaking papers from the Netherlands, Asian mulberry paper and Akua Intaglio inks, participants will employ a treasure trove of techniques to pull a portfolio of multilayered prints. Tuition is $40 for SVCA members and $50 for nonmembers.
Relief Printmaking: a Classic, with Marne Elmore, from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14. Relief printing involves the translation of ink from a raised printing surface to paper. Students will design an image on a printing block, carve into the block and print with ink on paper using the printing press. Tuition is $35 for SVCA members and $45 for nonmembers.
No prior experience in printmaking is necessary.
To register and for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
