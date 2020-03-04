'Shrek' brings music and magic to the stage

TWIN FALLS —The greatest fairy tale never told is coming to the Orpheum Theater for nine shows.

You might know it from the movie, but “Shrek the Musical” has some extras for audiences to enjoy and the fairy tale elements are more prominent.

“It’s very family-friendly, very funny and there is a lot of singing and dancing,” said director Emily Johnson. This is the third show Johnson has directed for Magic Valley Repertory Theatre.

“Shrek the Musical” will show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. It will continue at 7 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be 2 p.m. matinee performances on March 15 and 22. Ticket are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box

“Shrek the Musical” is based on the 2001 hit animated film, its sequels and William Steig’s 1990 book “Shrek!” The musical tells the story of an ogre who finds himself on a journey to save a princess, who is anything but a damsel in distress, along with the help of a donkey who won’t stop talking. Along the way, they meet an overcompensating villain with a short-temper and other fairy tale misfits you might recognize.

“It just adds to that musical theater opportunity to add song and dance,” Johnson said.