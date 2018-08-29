SHOSHONE — The ninth annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering will be Sept. 14-15 at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St., Shoshone.
To kick off the weekend, a potluck dinner and entertainment will happen at 6 p.m. Sept. 13.
Poets and musicians from around the West will perform. There will be vendors, open-mic sessions and a mountain man rendezvous. Free day shows will begin at 10 a.m., with pre-shows at 6:15 p.m. and evening concerts at 7 p.m.
Featured entertainers will include:
- Andy Hedges from Lubbock, Texas — a songster, reciter and storyteller. He has a varied repertoire that includes classic cowboy poetry recitations, obscure cowboy songs, dust bowl ballads and blues.
- Kristyn Harris from McKinney, Texas — a contestant on this year’s American Idol. This energetic 24-year-old has received the Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year for 2016 and 2017 and many other awards.
- Brigid Reedy from Whitefish, Montana — a singer/songwriter. Her musical repertoire spans traditional cowboy tunes to new and original songs. She also recites and writes poetry — frequently accompanied by her father and songwriting collaborator John Reedy, along with her brother Johnny “Guitar” who has recently wowed audiences with his swing and rhythm guitar playing.
Other performers will be: Prairie Wind, Panhandle Cowboys, Tony Argento, David Anderson, Thatch Elmer, Open Range and Lynn Kopelke.
Reserved tickets are $25 per night. General admission tickets are $20 per night or $35 for both nights — available now or at the door.
For more information, call 208-886-7787 or go to lostnlavagathering.com.
