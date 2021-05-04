Shoshone Falls to be illuminated after dark in May

TWIN FALLS — The “Niagara of the West” will soon have a new feature, inspired by the shorter eastern attraction: lights.

But unlike Niagara Falls’ lights, the ones being installed at Shoshone Falls will be new, with better color coverage, efficiency and faster programming changes, south-central Idaho tourism officials say.

The lights at Shoshone Falls will be turned on daily from about 9 to 11:30 p.m. May 14 through May 31. The schedule is coordinated to when peak water flows are expected at the falls.

The lights are the product of a collaboration between the city of Twin Falls, Southern Idaho Tourism and Idaho Central Credit Union. They are working with professional lighting artist David Henry to immerse visitors in lights and soothing music, officials said in a Tuesday statement announcing the project.

“We’ve worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry said in the statement. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”

