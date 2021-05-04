Shoshone Falls to be illuminated after dark in May

TWIN FALLS — The “Niagara of the West” will soon have a new feature, inspired by the shorter eastern attraction: lights.
But unlike Niagara Falls’ lights, the ones being installed at Shoshone Falls will be new, with better color coverage, efficiency and faster programming changes, south-central Idaho tourism officials say.
The lights at Shoshone Falls will be turned on daily from about 9 to 11:30 p.m. May 14 through May 31. The schedule is coordinated to when peak water flows are expected at the falls.
The lights are the product of a collaboration between the city of Twin Falls, Southern Idaho Tourism and Idaho Central Credit Union. They are working with professional lighting artist David Henry to immerse visitors in lights and soothing music, officials said in a Tuesday statement announcing the project.
“We’ve worked three years for this moment and really want to thank ICCU for their belief in our vision and commitment to our community,” Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry said in the statement. “This will be a huge win for the hospitality industry in the wake of COVID-19 and really kick things off for the summer season.”
Spectators will need to purchase in advance a $15 vehicle pass for a specific time to limit the number of people in the Shoshone Falls parking lot. Passes and more information are available at visitsouthidaho.com/shoshone-falls-after-dark.
A food vendor will be available in the park with drinks and snacks.
Tourism officials still plan to continue the falls Lights and Lasers Festival and said more information on that event will be announced soon.
At 212 feet, Shoshone Falls is 36 feet taller than Niagara Falls. Forbes recently rated Shoshone Falls as the top bucket list destination for Idaho, and last month Condé Nast Traveler named it one of “8 Waterfalls in the U.S. Worth Traveling For.”