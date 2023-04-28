People flocked from all over to see the third annual Shoshone Falls After Dark show. Timed vehicle passes are being sold this year to alleviate traffic.
Lights choreographed by Midnight Productions bounced around Shoshone Falls while Idaho DJ Eric Rhodes bumped music into the night.
The show runs from through Sunday and again from May 4 to May 7. For more information or to purchase tickets from Southern Idaho Tourism go to VisitSouthIdaho.com
PHOTOS: Shoshone Falls After Dark blasts off
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
Shoshone Falls After Dark
