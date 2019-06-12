HAILEY — Feel like drag racing on bikes pulling flaming logs? The Sheeptown Drag Races will satisfy your fancy at 6 p.m. June 20 at the PowerHouse, 502 N. Main St.
Registration opens at 6 p.m. Racing will start when it starts.
There is no entry fee. Limited spots are available. A women’s category will be offered.
For more information, call 208-788-3484 or email info@valleychamber.org.
The Sheeptown Drag Races will be a prelude to Outerbike which will run from June 21 to 23 in Ketchum. For more information, go to outerbike.com or visitsunvalley.com.
