HAILEY — Feel like drag racing on bikes pulling flaming logs? The Sheeptown Drag Races will satisfy your fancy at 6 p.m. June 20 at the PowerHouse, 502 N. Main St.

Registration opens at 6 p.m. Racing will start when it starts.

There is no entry fee. Limited spots are available. A women’s category will be offered.

For more information, call 208-788-3484 or email info@valleychamber.org.

The Sheeptown Drag Races will be a prelude to Outerbike which will run from June 21 to 23 in Ketchum. For more information, go to outerbike.com or visitsunvalley.com.

