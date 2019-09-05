TWIN FALLS — Audiences may not realize it, but a story is being told during chaotic dance numbers on stage.
No musical number captures that character through movement better than “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”
Based on the 1954 film of the same name, this comedic piece of Americana is set in the mountains of Oregon in the mid-1800s. It tells the story of a backwoodsman who brings a wife home to his farm and his six brothers decide that they want to get married. The brothers steal their maidens and the girls’ parents plan a mass shotgun wedding.
This is the first time that Christina Bruce has directed a Magic Valley Repertory Theatre show. The cast is staggering 33 members, which can be a lot of bodies to juggle on stage, especially for the final musical number where everyone is involved.
“It’s so important to pay attention on stage,” Bruce said. “Any wrong move could cause a catastrophe.”
The play required six weeks of rehearsal. Two of those weeks were spent on all of the dancing involved in the show, Bruce said. All of the work of choreographing the massive 33-person dance number was done by Kiah Carpenter, the choreographer for the play and an instructor with Ovation dance.
Performers dance and move around the stage in the final musical number, which can be a challenge deciding how to work with every cast member in a confined space, Carpenter said. The quick-paced music can be challenging for newer performers, but the cast has risen to the occasion and have brought a bounciness to the number, she said.
When audiences watch a performance, there is a silent conversation being conveyed by the actor; when done right the characterization through movement is unnoticeable. Carpenter has worked on 12 Repertory Theatre shows as a choreographer. Each comes with new challenges, she says.
Carpenter has to understand the show inside and out, she must understand who the characters are so she can decide how an actor can convey the part.
For “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Carpenter was trying to have appropriate interactions between the titular brides and brothers. With only movement, the audience understands how the characters pair up and their chemistry.
“Choreography doesn’t just mean dance steps,” Carpenter said. “With live theatre, you want a connection. I want the audience to connect with what is happening on stage.”
Rachel Gerlach is portraying Dorcus, one of the more promiscuous brides. With this role she tried to stay accurate to the mid-1800s setting. Gerlach is an instructor with Synergy Choreographer, so the concept of physical movement conveying the story isn’t a foreign concept to her.
“Each character has a purpose on stage to make the story move along,” Gerlach said. “Characters should motivate how you move on stage.”
She encourages viewers to watch the show multiple times to catch something new each time during the final musical number.
“Just try to pick out different aspects,” Gerlach said. “Musical numbers are helping move the show along.”
