'Sentences' brings inmate stories to the stage — and to your digital device at home

The first show used words to make audience members laugh, cry and look at inmates serving prison sentences in a different light.
Two years later, “Sentences” is returning to the physical and virtual stage, with three years of the best prisoner writings read by local actors and writers.
“Sentences” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Audience members can also watch from their home with a new online streaming service. Tickets are $8 per household/device.
For the past three years, CSI instructor Shane Brown and Director of Community Enrichment Camille Barigar have taught creative writing workshops to inmates at the Idaho State Penitentiary.
Attendees will hear the prisoner’s stories and explore how creative writing has affected their lives behind bars.
“It’s also a display of some incredibly good writing talent,” Barigar said in an email. “There are a few of these students who are tremendous writers/better writers than a lot of the professionals we work with around the state.”
Inmates will share their experiences with drug addiction, mental illness, moments of reckless decision-making and poor impulse control. They will also discuss remorse, regret and the hope for redemption.
Support Local Journalism
“We have always wanted to do updated shows with new and revolving student work every couple of years,” Barigar said. “With COVID and the lack of material to put on the CSI Fine Arts Stage because of it, it seemed like the perfect time to bring the show back.”
Barigar said this show’s format works well during the pandemic. It is a staged reading that can be done with the actors 6 feet away from each other. If one of the readers gets sick, there are others to take over those particular pieces.
“With regular plays right now, the real challenge is going to be going through rehearsals and then one person getting sick before you put on your show, you’re dead in the water,” Barigar said. “It seems almost impossible. That’s not the case with ‘Sentences.’”
‘Sentences’ will be the first show to use CSI’s new virtual delivery system.
“Our technical crew has been working very hard to figure out the streaming game,” Barigar said. “They will be able to watch the performance for up to a few days after the show if they miss the exact time slot.”
Barigar said she hopes this service will be useful to organizations who want to rent the venue during COVID-19 to broadcast out artists, performances, show recitals, speakers and conferences to remote audiences who can’t gather in large groups yet.
“It will also be very useful to help the CSI music, theater and dance departments perform their end of semester recitals and concerts,” she said. “It’s been a learning curve, but we are at the head of the pack in offering this service and presenting artists this way, and ‘Sentences’ will be a great show to try this service out on.”
PHOTOS: Idaho State Correctional Center creative writing class
One year ago, Shane Brown and Camille Barigar headed to the Idaho State Correctional Center to teach creative writing to prison inmates. One year later, it's become an outlet for the inmates to find their voices and reflect on what life means.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!