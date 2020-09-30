'Sentences' brings inmate stories to the stage — and to your digital device at home

Inmates will share their experiences with drug addiction, mental illness, moments of reckless decision-making and poor impulse control. They will also discuss remorse, regret and the hope for redemption.

“We have always wanted to do updated shows with new and revolving student work every couple of years,” Barigar said. “With COVID and the lack of material to put on the CSI Fine Arts Stage because of it, it seemed like the perfect time to bring the show back.”

Barigar said this show’s format works well during the pandemic. It is a staged reading that can be done with the actors 6 feet away from each other. If one of the readers gets sick, there are others to take over those particular pieces.

“With regular plays right now, the real challenge is going to be going through rehearsals and then one person getting sick before you put on your show, you’re dead in the water,” Barigar said. “It seems almost impossible. That’s not the case with ‘Sentences.’”

‘Sentences’ will be the first show to use CSI’s new virtual delivery system.

“Our technical crew has been working very hard to figure out the streaming game,” Barigar said. “They will be able to watch the performance for up to a few days after the show if they miss the exact time slot.”