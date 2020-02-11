NAMPA — The year is still young, but the Ford Idaho Center looks like the place to be for Treasure Valley concerts in 2020.
The Nampa venue revealed three more scheduled shows this week. Whether you’re a fan of pop, country or heavy metal, there’s something to like. Two concerts will be indoors at the arena: The Backstreet Boys and Megadeth/Lamb of God. Another will be in the outdoor amphitheater: Kenny Chesney (which we already knew about, although it hadn’t been formally announced by the venue).
Here’s the scoop.
▪ The Backstreet Boys will return to the Valley for a show Tuesday, Aug. 11. It’s part of the band’s DNA World Tour.
This will be big, kids. As in huge. Since forming in 1993, the vocal pop group has sold more than 100 million records.
The entire first leg of this tour sold out. The band is averaging 13,000 fans per night. Because of the size of the production, only about 9,300 tickets will be available during this Boise stop.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Feb. 14, for $54.50 to $229.50 ICTickets.
▪ The cat has been out of the bag for a while about Kenny Chesney coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on Wednesday, Aug. 5, with Michael Franti & Spearhead.
But now we have ticket details. The show goes on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, for $49.50 to $125 at ICTickets.
Chesney sold out the Idaho Center Amphitheater in 2018 with a crowd of more than 11,000 country fans.
▪ While its not going to sell out, this heavy metal tour cannot be missed by any serious headbanger: Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames.
The skull-crushing package will roll into the Idaho Center arena on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for $29.50 to $99.50 at ICTickets.
Don’t forget earplugs.
