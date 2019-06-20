TWIN FALLS — The battle between community theater and summer blockbusters is akin to David versus Goliath.
Summer blockbusters feature fantastic visuals and actors that ooze charisma and they have lots and lots of money put into them. These films that rake in billions of dollars at the box office seem like an unstoppable opponent. But, community theater — the little guys — have one thing that cannot be captured on a screen: movement.
No production shows this unique trait more than JuMP Company’s summer show “Newsies.”
“Newsies” is inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. It is the story of rebellious Jack Kelly, a newspaper delivery boy, aka a newsie, who is living among other homeless and orphaned children. Jack dreams of escaping to Santa Fe. When Joseph Pulitzer decides to raise newspaper prices to beat the competition, it takes away what little profit the newsboys made. This causes the gang to protest and go on strike. Caught in the middle of all this is reporter Katherine Plumber, who writes a story on the situation.
When Disney’s “Newsies” was released in 1992, it was a box office bomb, but would later gain a cult following. The stage version debuted on Broadway in 2012, and was a critical and commercial success. In 2018, the rights for the play were made available for smaller theaters around the country to perform.
Movement and layers are such an integral part of theater. Seeing the actors, especially the smaller parts, make subtle movements and interact makes every moment more exciting. The layers on stage created by the set give the world a sense of tangibility. JuMP’s production uses three screens to either set the scene, show a daring headline or show a drawing that the audience otherwise wouldn’t get a glimpse of. None of these are distracting; they are used effectively to really punctuate a moment. The simple steel jungle-gym-like set creates a dynamic and creative space for the actors to move around.
There is a momentum with JuMP Company’s “Newsies” that is thrilling to watch. Choreographer Darla Ridenour made every dance and action piece more exciting than the last. Even a subtle gesture like three actors crossing their legs at the same time will put a smile on your face. When the newsies gather together, the cast has a rhythm that seems alchemic — an almost unexplainable magic happens when watching their numbers. Even characters like Crutchie, who relies on a crutch to move around and is charmingly portrayed by Clayton Shaw, isn’t limited in the dance numbers. Every character and quirk are accentuated in the dance; the action in the play isn’t outside of the plot and characters.
Not to be outdone by the scenery or the dancing, the actors are incredibly talented. Paul Sandall as Jack Kelly is an absolute blast to watch; he has a charisma that makes you wish that you could be his best friend. Lauren Hodges, as reporter Katherine Plumber, really gets to shine during her song “Watch What Happens.” I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a grin stretching from ear to ear during that performance. But the play would be nothing without the other newsies or the company — they make the story feel alive more than a screen ever could.
Creative constraints can breed something new and exciting. A show like “Newsies” doesn’t have to have cutting edge visuals to be gripping. The honest performances and sheer talent of the people involved in the making prove that sometimes moxie and hard work are all you need for a really, really entertaining show that everyone in the family will enjoy.
