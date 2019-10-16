{{featured_button_text}}
National Dance Company of Siberia

The National Dance Company of Siberia will perform Nov. 6 at CSI.

 COURTESY OF ARTS ON TOUR

TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour will present the National Dance Company of Siberia at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

The vast land of Siberia has become a source of inspiration for the 44-member group, which reveals the spiritual nature of the land through choreography. The group will be elaborately dressed in costumes and joined on stage by a live orchestra of traditional instruments that weave music into the fabric of the dances and Siberian folklore. Tickets cost $28 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.

To purchase tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to bit.ly/33xyyik or visit the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on performance nights.

