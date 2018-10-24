KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the second free evening tour of its current visual arts exhibition, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour with the center’s curators and museum guides.
From the time of its founding, the United States has been a nation that embraces the idea of participatory democracy. The country functions because it allows — and depends upon — the participation of its citizens.
Beyond exercising the right to vote, public acts of protest have long shaped America’s history — bringing people together to speak out against things like taxation without representation, the institution of slavery or the Vietnam War, and in favor of voting rights for women, expanded protections for workers or civil rights for African-Americans and members of the LGBTQ community.
“As we head into the midterm elections, it’s an important time to be asking questions about what participation in American democracy looks like and what role each of us can play in shaping our government,” said Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts at the center.
The SVCA visual arts exhibition offers historical artifacts and works that illuminate the many ways American citizens participate in our democracy. It will be on view through Dec. 14.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.