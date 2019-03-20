SUN VALLEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is bringing back Chicago’s legendary comedy company to perform their newest touring show, “It’s Not You, It’s Me.” Performances will be at 8 p.m. April 6 and 7 p.m. April 7 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets for the shows are likely to sell out.
Since opening its doors in December 1959, the Second City has grown to become a premier comedy club, theater and school of improvisation — entertaining one million theatergoers around the globe each year. With edgy, thought-provoking and spectacularly funny performances, the Second City is celebrating nearly six decades of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of comedy’s best and brightest. Alumni of the Second City’s resident stages, touring companies and theatrical divisions include Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rachel Dratch, John Candy and many more.
The Second City on Tour features the next generation of comic greats performing a diverse array of sketches and songs as well as unexpected comic brilliance with off-the-cuff improvisation. From the battle of the sexes to the battles at the voting booth, the Second City has long provided a hilarious and insightful look at contemporary American culture. The company’s latest laughter-inducing undertaking, “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” takes direct aim at love, heartbreak, missed connections and the messy mire of human relationships.
The Second City’s formula is deceptively simple: five actors, joined by a musical accompanist and a sound and lighting director, perform a two-act revue featuring sketch comedy, songs and improvisation. Drawing from the vast archives of material it has created over the last 60 years, the company’s touring troupes also create on-the-spot, topical comedy with every performance. No topic or subject matter is off limits. If your parents asked you not to speak about it at the dinner table, chances are it will be lampooned by the Second City. For more information, go to secondcity.com.
Tickets are $60 for SVCA members for premium reserved seats and $70 for non-members. For regular reserved seats, tickets are $40 for SVCA members and $50 for non-members. Prices do not include tax or applicable ticketing fees.
To buy tickets, call 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in March or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Some of the comedy troupe’s material relates to issues and situations most appropriate for an audience ages 17 years and older. The show may contain adult or mature content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.