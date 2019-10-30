{{featured_button_text}}
'Restoration Comedy: Acting Styles'

Company of Fools' acting intensive 'Restoration Comedy: Acting Styles' will begin Nov. 8.

 COURTESY OF COMPANY OF FOOLS

HAILEY — Company of Fools will offer a series of three-day acting intensives, two of which will be led by Scott Palmer, the company’s producing artistic director. The workshops will feature a range of skill-building opportunities for theater artists and performers.

The “Restoration Comedy: Acting Styles” session will take place at the following times:

  • Nov. 8 — 6 to 9 p.m. 
  • Nov. 9 — noon to 3 p.m. 
  • Nov. 10 — noon to 3 p.m., with a 4 p.m. open performance for the community

During his career, Palmer has directed more than a dozen Restoration-era comedies. As a physical acting style, Restoration comedy is a challenging, intellectual and hyper-stylized approach to movement, interaction, tension, character and comedy.

Workshop participants will learn about the history of Restoration comedy, gain skills for creating and performing physically demanding Restoration-era trope characters and examine the fast-paced, caustic wit of the great Restoration comedy writers. All participants will be assigned characters in advance of the workshop and will be asked to memorize a short scene and work in teams for a final performance for the group.

The intensives are designed for adults and young adults who are interested in the workshop topics. Most of the workshops require a little bit of homework, and participants who put in a bit of time to prepare will get the most out of the sessions. For details, go to sunvalleycenter.org.

Each three-day workshop is limited to 12 participants. The registration fee is $50. To register, call 208-726-9491 or go to the above website.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments