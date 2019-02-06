Try 1 month for 99¢
Joanne Weir

Weir

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — Tickets for a lecture by award-winning professional chef and cookbook author Joanne Weir have sold out, but a wait list is available and seats at a special dinner with Weir are still available.

The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is presenting Weir’s lecture: “Plates, Places and Stories From My Family Kitchen” as part of its Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” The event is at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 in Ketchum.

Dinner with Weir will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Zinc Restaurant, 230 Walnut Ave., Ketchum. The cost is $350 per person. Weir will preside over a specially designed private dinner in an intimate setting for 40 guests. To kick off the evening, she will meet guests at a pre-dinner reception, where each party will receive a copy of her cookbook. Weir will then host the dinner, sharing stories and recollections along the way.

A fourth-generation professional cook, Weir spent five years cooking at Chez Panisse after receiving a master chef diploma with renowned French chef, teacher and restaurateur Madeleine Kamman. Weir is a James Beard award-winning cookbook author and teaches cooking classes in the U.S. and around the world.

She is the host and executive producer of several award-winning television series including “Joanne Weir Gets Fresh” and “Joanne Weir’s Plates & Places.” Weir has written 18 cookbooks, including her most recent memoir, “Kitchen Gypsy: Stories and Recipes from a Lifetime Romance with Food.” She is co-owner of Copita modern Mexican restaurant and tequileria in Sausalito, Calif.

In 2012, Weir was appointed by the U.S. State Department to the American Chef Corps, a select group of chefs chosen to promote world relations through food. She also writes for numerous publications including Sunset Magazine, Cooking Light, Better Homes and Gardens, Fine Cooking and Food & Wine.

“Growing up in a food family, the table has always held great significance and continues to be an important place to me. It’s here that we really take time to talk to one another, share our day and our thoughts without distraction. It will be fun to reminisce, share stories and hear your stories of memories made at the table,” Weir said in a statement.

To register for the lecture wait list or to purchase tickets for the dinner, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments