GOODING — Gooding Restoration for Entertainment, Arts and Theater (GREAT) has received a $10,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation.
The funds will support the final phase of the Schubert Theater roof project — a $90,000 total expense. The foundation also supported the roof project in 2015 with a $5,000 grant.
The roof project is the first phase of the restoration of the historic Schubert Theater which was built in 1920 by Gov. Frank R. Gooding. The second phase will begin inside the theater this fall.
The board members of GREAT are very appreciative of these grants, as they help preserve the history of the city, county and state.
Charmy LeaVell, president of GREAT, said in a statement that the restoration also provides a nonprofit venue for local communities to enjoy activities that will boost tourism and the local economy.
Grant applications can be made at www.lauramoorecunningham.org/.
