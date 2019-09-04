TWIN FALLS — Show your school spirit at the upcoming ninth annual Wings & Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge.
The Twin Falls Optimist Club event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Tickets cost $15 for a pair, $10 for a single and $5 for students — a student I.D. must be brought to the event.
It’s encouraged that attendees wear their school colors, said Eva Craner, the second vice president of the Optimist Club.
“It’s fun to see people come out and show support,” Craner said. “They show that it doesn’t matter what school they go to. We are still one community.”
You have free articles remaining.
During the fundraiser, attendees will vote for their favorite food in each category. There are several categories such as wings, Dutch oven and chili.
If you are interested in being a cooking participant email twinfallsoptimistclub@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page.
The event isn’t just about food. There will be several games to participate in to raise money. There will be corn hole and a “burpees for bucks” competition, each burpee raises 25 cents for a school of the athletes choosing.
“It’s great to see all the students come out and show school spirit,” Craner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.