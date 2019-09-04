{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Show your school spirit at the upcoming ninth annual Wings & Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge.

The Twin Falls Optimist Club event is slated for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Tickets cost $15 for a pair, $10 for a single and $5 for students — a student I.D. must be brought to the event.

It’s encouraged that attendees wear their school colors, said Eva Craner, the second vice president of the Optimist Club.

“It’s fun to see people come out and show support,” Craner said. “They show that it doesn’t matter what school they go to. We are still one community.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

During the fundraiser, attendees will vote for their favorite food in each category. There are several categories such as wings, Dutch oven and chili.

If you are interested in being a cooking participant email twinfallsoptimistclub@gmail.com or visit the Facebook event page.

The event isn’t just about food. There will be several games to participate in to raise money. There will be corn hole and a “burpees for bucks” competition, each burpee raises 25 cents for a school of the athletes choosing.

“It’s great to see all the students come out and show school spirit,” Craner said.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments