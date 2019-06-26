KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will host its 24th annual Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 beginning at 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. The tour will host private gardens located in the Streamside, Starweather, Zinc Spur and Deer Creek neighborhoods.
According to garden executive director Jen Smith, this year’s gardens will offer the best of high elevation horticulture and outdoor living enjoyment. The properties are quite simply an experience not to be missed. According to the Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association’s “2019 Trends in Garden Design,” these gardeners nailed it. Low maintenance considerations, backyard structures as focal points, private and secluded spaces, unexpected elements including food in landscapes of all sizes, giving back with gardens and creating a staycation spot are among the trends with which to get on board. The palpable feelings of peace, tranquility, delight and magic are what will offer you inspiration upon visiting each of these wonderful spaces.
Tickets are $25 for garden members until two days before the tour, then $30 on the day before and day of the tour. Non-members pay $30 and $35 respectively.
To purchase tickets, go to sbgarden.org or visit the Sawtooth Botanical Garden.
For more information or to inquire about corporate or individual sponsorships, call 208-726-9358 or email jen@sbgarden.org.
