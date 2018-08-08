KETCHUM — When the Sawtooth Botanical Garden sports its full regalia this August, it will celebrate with a gala benefit — “All That Jazz.”
This annual fundraising event will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 at the garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum.
The event will include silent and live auctions, live jazz by the Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble, dinner, drinks and dancing. Live auction items will include a Bali house getaway, table decorations and much more.
Tickets for “All That Jazz” are $150. Diamond packages for tables of 10 are $2,500 — inclusing VIP check-in and -out, garden tour tickets for the table, home-delivery of auction items purchased, champagne for the table, a private tour of the garden including mimosas and wine, a Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble CD, a special potted herb and premiere seating.
The Sawtooth Botanical Garden is a community resource showcasing native and cultivated plants that flourish at high altitude. The garden fosters environmental stewardship through education, events, displays and plant collections.
For questions, reservations or to offer a corporate sponsorship, call Jen Smith at 208-726-9358 or email jen@sbgarden.org.
