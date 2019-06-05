KETCHUM — The Sawtooth Botanical Garden will host its 24th annual Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. The tour will host private gardens located in Streamside — the Valley Club, Starweather, Zinc Spur and Deer Creek neighborhoods.
SBG executive director Jen Smith said this year’s gardens offer the best of high elevation horticulture and outdoor living enjoyment. According to the Idaho Nursery & Landscape Association’s “2019 Trends in Garden Design,” these gardeners nailed it. Low maintenance considerations, backyard structures as focal points, private and secluded spaces, unexpected elements including food in landscapes of all sizes, giving back with gardens and creating a staycation spot are among the trends to be seen.
Prices are $25 for SBG members and $30 for non-members until two days before the tour, then $30 for SBG members and $35 for non-members the day before and day of the tour.
To purchase tickets, go to sbgarden.org or at the garden.
For more information or to inquire about corporate or individual sponsorships, call Jen Smith at 208-726-9358 or email jen@sbgarden.org.
