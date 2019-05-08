{{featured_button_text}}
Wine

Enjoy the Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction July 18 to 20.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

SUN VALLEY — Experience the breathtaking beauty of the surroundings while enjoying spectacular wines paired with food from world-class chefs at the 38th annual Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction.

Help to uncork summer in the mountains July 18 to 20. Participation in the wine auction festivities is vital to sustaining the center’s year-round arts and education programs for adults, youth and families.

For more information, go to sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction /?mc_cid=fe28929ab5&mc_ eid=5dbfdf187a.

An abbreviated wine auction weekend schedule is as follows:

  • July 18 — Vintner Dinners in private homes throughout the valley
  • July 19 — Wine Auction Gala in the Dollar Mountain Lodge tent
  • July 20 — Vine and Dine Plus early entry indoor wine tasting in the Dollar Mountain Lodge and Vine and Dine on the Dollar Mountain Lodge lawn

For a complete schedule of weekend events, go to sunvalley center.org/wineauction/ schedule/?mc_cid=fe28929 ab5&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments