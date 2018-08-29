Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUPERT — The city will host its third annual patriotic car show, aptly named “Standing for the Red, White and Blue,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 on Fremont Street in downtown Rupert.

The free show will include bikes, boats and cars. The public can enjoy food, vendors and entertainment. In addition, a free movie will be shown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre.

The event will be sponsored by the city of Rupert, the Rupert Police Department, combat veterans and Rupert veterans.

For more information, call George at 208-650-0104 or J.R. at 208-670-1728 or James at 208-431-8043.

