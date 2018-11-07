Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Run for a Miracle 5K will happen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls High School track. It is the senior project of Dakota Horton who hopes to fund a free all-ages special-needs prom from the event.

Costing $15, this is a non-competition fun run with performance of a different activity — running, skipping, walking backward — for each lap. Participants of all ages are welcome.

Water and hot chocolate will be provided. Buy raffle tickets for drawings at the event.

Horton hopes to bring the community together to make the prom a success.

