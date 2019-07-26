TWIN FALLS — During the dog days of summer, any relief from the blistering sun is welcome.
The hot days that only seem to get hotter by the minute will have anyone saying: “Ice cream, ice cream, my kingdom for some ice cream.”
Luckily the Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ Ninth Annual Ice Cream Funday at City Park is right around the corner.
Last year, nearly 1,000 people came to taste test more than a dozen ice cream flavor concocted by local businesses. The ninth annual Ice Cream Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. Admission is $5 for children 11 years and younger, and $10 for adults; tickets are sold the day of the event. The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Twin Falls in conjunction with Arts in the Park.
Ice Cream Fun Days works like this: 20 local businesses concoct unique combinations of flavors and submit them to Cloverleaf Creamery. The creamery then creates the cartons of ice cream months in advance and chills them until July. Attendees will sample the entries and vote for the best ice cream, best name and, for the first time, the best-decorated booth. The winning ice cream flavor will be Cloverleaf Creamery’s August flavor of the month so everybody can revisit the winner.
“This is the Iron Chef of ice cream,” event chairwoman Jill Skeem said.
Most of the ice cream flavors are daring and unique combinations, with the occasional bacon flavoring, berry ice cream with white chocolate chips and spicy pineapple ice cream. The flavors sound strange, but they are always worth exploring, Skeem said.
This is one of the Rotary Club’s largest fundraiser. Last year Ice Cream Funday raised just under $14,000, Skeem said. Money raised goes to small local nonprofits and projects, she said.
Cloverleaf Creamery has made the ice cream for all nine years of the Funday, said owner Donna Stoltzfus. It can be a challenging task to make so much ice cream but they always come back because of the joy it brings.
Last year’s winner, Asphalt, was so popular that it has become a regular flavor offered at Cloverleaf Creamery, she said. Asphalt is a combination of chocolate, butter-pecan, Oreos and caramel. It quickly became a fan favorite.
“It was such a huge hit we still make it,” she said. “You introduce a new flavor and people get addicted to it. People would riot if we stopped.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.