TWIN FALLS — Wear your fanciest black and white party clothes and your most mysterious mask.
Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours is holding on Friday its biggest fundraiser of the year — a masquerade ball martini tasting.
Proceeds will be used to build a fountain on the Canyon Rim Trail that can fill water bottles and that dogs can drink from, said Ines Crespo, president of Rotary After Hours. Some of the funds will go to the Rotary Club in Paradise, Calif., to help rebuild the town.
“Everything made at this event goes to charity,” said Sandy March, fundraiser chair of Rotary After Hours.
The first hour of the fundraiser, starting at 7 p.m., will feature martini tasting. It’s the seventh year for the fundraiser and it has grown immensely; now there are eight local vendors that will compete to create the best martini. All of the drinks will align with this year’s theme: the Red Carpet. Participants include Jakers Bar & Grill Restaurant, Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, Turf Club and more. Attendees will vote in different categories, such as people’s choice, fastest shaker and most creative.
This will be the first year that the shakers will be making virgin martinis, so even the designated driver can sample the drinks.
Have everyone asking “Who are you wearing?” by dressing in your best attire, masks are recommended for the masquerade theme.
There will be a silent auction in the background; hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar will also be available. Take a gamble with the wine pull: for $20, attendees can take home a mystery wine worth from $10 to $70.
If people can’t make it to the event but still want to donate money they can text rotarymartini to 44321.
Rotary Club of Twin Falls After Hours is a relatively small club that started seven years ago, March said. It started with only three members who wanted to do good in the community.
“We wanted to do something fun despite our size,” March said. “We were on a shoestring budget.”
