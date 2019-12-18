Want to attend Rogerson's Christmas party?

The Rogerson Schoolhouse Christmas party will start at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Rogerson Service Station on U.S. Highway 93.

Folks may walk — or drive, if unable to walk — a few blocks west to the schoolhouse on 1510 North.

The celebration will include a traditional Christmas potluck dinner, live music from local personalities, Christmas program and caroling. Santa is also expected to drop in.

For more information, call Anita Young at 208-655-4277.