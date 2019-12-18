ROGERSON — Travelers passing through town often stop at the service station some 15 miles north of the Nevada border to fill their fuel tanks before continuing north to Twin Falls or south to Jackpot, Nevada.
While here, they may grab a bite to eat at Helen’s Cafe inside the Rogerson Service Station.
But after listening to the store’s combined cook, waitress and cashier tell her story of the tiny village’s efforts to restore its century-old schoolhouse, some cafe guests have taken up hammers and crowbars to volunteer their labor at the town’s landmark, just a few blocks west of U.S. Highway 93.
That’s how cafe regular Gregg Turner came to stay.
“Right here is the best cook in the world,” Turner said, nodding his head toward Anita Young, standing behind the cash register.
Young, whose mother, Helen, started the service station and cafe in 1947, is the town’s most vocal cheerleader.
“I’ve lived my whole life here,” she said.
Once a great dream
The sleepy village began as stockyards in the early 20th century at the Oregon Short Line’s railroad terminal on Robert Rogerson’s sheep ranch near the Shoshone Basin. The railroad in 1909 brought materials to what was then called “Terminal City.” The depot sat just 8 miles east of the site on Salmon Falls Creek where workers were constructing the Salmon Dam to divert water to irrigate farms on the Salmon Tract.
The Rogerson town plat was filed in 1911. Poised to become the center of commerce for southern Twin Falls County and northern Nevada, Rogerson quickly grew a municipal water system, warehouses, general stores, a church, lumberyards, livery stables and blacksmith shop, a garage, a boarding house, a hotel, a bank, a cobbler shop and a schoolhouse. Private telephone lines were strung through town in 1911.
But the Salmon Tract failed to live up to expectations and the town never incorporated.
Rogerson’s two-room schoolhouse — built in 1914 — is one of the few original buildings remaining in the community.
Young attended the school when she was a child and remembers the building as the center of the community, where the “Rogerson Stomp” was held every Saturday night for more than a half-century. She remembers girls from local ranches getting gussied up in long skirts to attend the weekly square dances.
A labor of love
The Rogerson school closed in 1952, a few years after the school district consolidated with neighboring districts. The village purchased the property from the school district for $1 and continued to hold the Stomp in the schoolhouse until 1967.
The building then sat empty for many years; folks in town began to talk about burning it down. Young, however, wasn’t about to let that happen. She bent every ear within shouting distance to recruit help in restoring the building.
“It’s been a labor of love,” Young said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rogerson community started the restoration project in 2014 — its goal, still, is to use the historic building as a community center for town meetings and social gatherings as it was in its glory days.
Then Julia Oxarango-Ingram, in her past role of economic developer for Southern Idaho’s rural areas, caught wind of the restoration of the schoolhouse.
Such old buildings, if preserved, are assets to these tiny towns, Oxarango-Ingram says.
“These were community hubs at some point, and we’ve lost that,” she said.
“It snowballed from there,” Young said. “Julia brought in the HPC (Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission) then Gregg came along.”
A group of volunteers — friends, neighbors and missionaries — shoveled mounds of pigeon poop from inside the schoolhouse, stripped the building of rotting wood and crumbling plaster and salvaged what materials they could from the building to be re-used in its restoration.
Grant money from the Maurice Bowers Trust plus an in-kind donation of labor put a new roof on the building.
That’s about when Gregg Turner appeared at Helen’s Cafe. Young gave Turner a tour of the old schoolhouse and he was hooked. The bell tower. The coal furnace. The hardwood floor. The century-old chalkboard. The tiny antique desks. It all sparked his interest.
Turner, who’d known Young and her family for many years, offered to help piece together some school desks.
“Then he showed back up one day and said, ‘Your mother sent me. I’m going to help you finish the school.’”
Young’s mother, Helen, had been dead for a few years, but Young knew what Turner meant.
“Turner has cancer,” she said. “It’s a spiritual journey for him.”
Turner moved his recreational vehicle to the schoolyard and set up a woodworking shop in the schoolhouse. He and local farmer and rancher Tom Kunkel restored the windows by hand, using old wood and donated glass panes.
Other volunteers have dropped in from out of the blue, Young said, offering their help.
The project is not yet finished, but it’s close enough that the community will hold its annual Christmas party there on Sunday.
“There are so many miracles,” Young said, “If we don’t see them it’s because we don’t look for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.