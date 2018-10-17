TWIN FALLS — Belt buckles and cowboy hats will fill Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center this weekend as rodeo fans gather to honor this year’s Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees.
This year’s inductions, along with the usual cowboy personalities, include an unusual group of duos — fathers and sons, husband and wives, and a father and daughter — making Saturday’s celebration the largest induction in the history of the IRHOF.
Legendary Nez Perce horseman Jackson Sundown, nephew of Chief Joseph, will be posthumously honored for his phenomenal performances in the rodeo arena. Sundown, whose name at birth was Waaya-Tonah-Toesits-Kahn (Earth Left by the Setting Sun) was born in 1863 in Montana. After living most of his life as a “renegade,” he settled in Jacques Spur in northern Idaho, where he made a living raising horses.
At 49, Sundown began his rodeo career in Idaho and Canada. After winning so many competition, other riders refused to challenge him, his legend touts. Sundown died in 1923 and is buried near Jacques Spur.
Sundown was the first American Indian to win a world title in the Saddle Bronc Championship at Pendleton, Ore., and is a member of the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, the National Cowboys of Color Museum and Hall of Fame, and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame.
Other 2018 inductees of the IRHOF include Ernie Sites of Wendell, Dee Pickett of Star, Judi VanDorn Thacker of Eagle, and Joni James Smith of Lake Charles, La. Smith and her mother, Karen Laven James, both won Miss Rodeo Idaho and Miss Rodeo America titles.
As for Idaho’s rodeo duos, Shawn Davis, a Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and three-time world champion saddle bronc rider, and his son Zane Davis of Blackfoot will be inducted Saturday. Shawn Davis coached the College of Southern Idaho’s rodeo team for nearly 40 years and now lives in Congress, Ariz.
Other father and son duos include Arty Tyler (posthumous) and Bob Tyler of Rupert, and Casey Bequeath of Caldwell and Cody Bequeath of New Plymouth. Casey Bequeath died just a few weeks ago, IRHOF secretary Charmy LeaVell said.
Husband and wife duos include Jim and Karen Fain of Logan, Utah, and Stevia and Kirk Webb of Wendell. Also to be inducted are Everett Prescott of Kimberly (posthumous) and his daughter Sheri Prescott Arkoosh of Nampa.
The annual celebration starts with the TEC Distributing Coors Party at 5 p.m. Friday — $10 — with appetizers and free beer at Canyon Crest, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Inductions start at 5 p.m. Saturday for tri-tip buffet dinner and dessert — $30 for adults and $12 for children under 12 — with entertainment by Don Jesser, past inductee Johnny U and 2018 inductee Ernie Sites.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 208-539-0202.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.