Ring-making

"Adorn the Hand: Silver Ring Making" will happen July 16 in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer “Adorn the Hand: Silver Ring Making” from 5 to 9 p.m. July 16 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.

The cost is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members.

Join visiting instructor, Rachel Reichert for an introduction to basic silversmithing. Through the creation of sterling silver rings, you will explore jewelry-making techniques such as sawing, filing, sanding, forming and soldering. Students will start with tool and studio introduction, then design and fabricate rings from sheet and wire. This four-hour workshop is open for all experience levels, whether you want to learn new skills or advance existing skills.

Trained as a metalsmith, Reichert’s work blurs the line between art, preservation and community engagement. Having studied at the Oregon College of Art & Craft, Boise State University and Penland School of Crafts, her work is influenced by cultural heritage and the identity of place. Reichert currently works as a studio artist, cultural sites manager for the Boise’s Department of Arts & History and is co-founder of the Atlanta School — a small art and architecture school in Atlanta, Idaho.

To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10412723?mc_cid=13105b4980&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

