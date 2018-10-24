SUN VALLEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will kick off its Winter Performing Arts Series on Oct. 30 with a concert by the Rhythm Future Quartet.
The groundbreaking acoustic jazz ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley.
Rhythm Future Quartet is dedicated to keeping the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive and expanding in today’s musical universe. Led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, the quartet performs dynamic arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions. With Max O’Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass, Rhythm Future Quartet is expanding the boundaries of a vital musical genre.
Tickets for SVCA members are $25 for regular seating or $50 for premium seating, for nonmebers are $35 regular or $60 premium, and for students 18 and younger are $12.50 regular or $25 premium. Prices do not include taxes or applicable ticket fees.
All seats are reserved. Tickets are available by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org or in person at the center’s box office, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
As part of the center’s continuing commitment to enhancing arts education for local students, all the performers appearing in the art series will be working in local schools. Educational outreach activities for Rhythm Future Quartet are supported, in part, with funds provided by the Western States Arts Federation, the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.