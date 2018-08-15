Paul Rodriguez was lost. This is the story of how he was found.
“Behind the Eight Ball” is the story of it’s author, Pastor Paul Rodriguez. The book starts with Rodriguez as a punk and a wanderer then chronicles his journey becoming a pastor in Idaho.
“Behind the Eight Ball,” at its heart, is Rodriguez’s love letter to his parents. He talks about their struggles providing for their family, as well as their struggles dealing with him. At times the book can read like an apology letter to them.
The most fascinating parts, and some of the most detailed, were Rodriguez writing about the things that he was ashamed of. There is depth in the things he found embarrassing: his father’s height, being made fun of for bringing tortillas to school and the small wardrobe that he had to wear as a child.
I find it fascinating what mundane things are held onto; there are still traces of scars in Rodriguez’s memories.
Rodriguez talks about his time with his wife, Nancy, when they had nothing, which leads to some incredibly poignant moments.
As a reviewer, I probably rely too much on the crux of “I wish there was more.” Maybe I’m a glutton for slow storytelling, maybe I thrive too much on the details, but when a book is only 110 pages, it flew by too quickly. There are some really powerful moments in this book that are just brushed over.
There are the occasional spelling errors, the most noticeable was calling a tricycle a trickle during a high-speed chase sequence. Moments like this can take a reader out of the experience.
If you are looking for a quick afternoon read, this is a nice choice by an Idaho author. “Behind the Eight Ball” is a glimpse into a fascinating life.
