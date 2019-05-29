KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the 38th annual Wine Auction from July 18 to 20. This celebratory charity event unfolds over three activity-filled days in the heart of Sun Valley. The Wine Auction is the center’s largest fundraiser of the year, raising 50 percent of the budget in support of arts education. This year’s selection of top vintners, chefs, sponsors, entertainment and auction lots will once again deliver on the auction’s reputation as one of the 10 best charity wine auctions in the country and one of the valley’s premier summer events.
Tickets, particularly exclusive patron packages, are guaranteed to sell out quickly. Guests are encouraged to reserve their places now by calling 208-726-9491 or at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction.
The Sun Valley Center for the Arts is the largest nonprofit arts organization in the state of Idaho, established in 1971. The center is an accredited museum and delivers the very best of art and ideas year-round through visual arts exhibitions, award-winning Company of Fools professional theater, performances by some of the nation’s finest musicians, lectures by award-winning authors and scholars as part of Big Idea projects and extensive arts education programs.
In service of its mission, the center provides free, high-quality arts education experiences to every student in Blaine County. These initiatives, which include educational programs in visual arts, theater and music performances, reach more than 4,000 youth each year and are designed to engage creativity as a tool to enhance learning, promote confidence, inspire self-expression and support core curriculum in the schools. Proceeds from the Wine Auction directly support the arts education programs and also help fund the scholarship program which, since 1998, has awarded $932,397 to local students and educators for advanced study in the arts and humanities.
2019 Wine Auction Honorary Chair
This year, the Sun Valley Center for the Arts has named Carol Swig as honorary chair of the Wine Auction. This honor recognizes Carol for her many years of unwavering commitment to the center and celebrates her belief in the power of the arts to provide transformative opportunities to people of all ages. In addition to her enthusiastic support of the center and its programs, Swig has sponsored programs with Trey McIntyre Project, Ballet Idaho and LED. She also founded Handmade: Your Creative Expression, an art center in Eagle. Swig understands that the arts expand people’s lives, and she is the ideal person to host the event that makes the center’s arts education programs possible.
Vintner Dinners
The Wine Auction celebrations will begin with the Vintner Dinners. These intimate gatherings with some of the country’s top winemakers will be held in beautiful private homes around the valley. Both locally and globally renowned chefs will prepare unforgettable wine-paired meals. Featured wineries will include TOR Wines, Chappellet Winery, Ovid, William Cole Vineyards, DuMol and Revana among other standouts.
An outstanding lineup of chefs will pair their gourmet dishes with these fine wines. The cuisine is certain to impress — prepared by both visiting chefs such as Sue Zemanick of Zazu in New Orleans and Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski of State Bird Provisions in San Francisco as well as fantastic local chefs including Scott Mason of Enoteca and Anna and Bradley Geist from the Gastrolab.
Vintner Dinners are available only as part of a Grand Cru or Premier Cru patron package.
Wine Auction Gala
The Wine Auction Gala is renowned for its fabulous entertainment, stellar cuisine, special winery-hosted tables with designated stewards and impressive auction lots. The live auction will include exclusive wine lots while the silent auction will feature premium and hard-to-find wine.
This sellout event will be anchored by a menu of multiple gourmet courses, all prepared with Idaho flair, and entertainment from country music star Jake Maurer and the Jake Maurer Band. Gala attendees will have the opportunity to bid on exceptional silent and live lots: travel, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, extraordinary wines and so much more.
Vine & Dine
The Wine Auction extravaganza will culminate in the signature Vine & Dine event at Dollar Mountain Lodge — a lawn party with great wines, tasty food, live music and dancing. Gifted local chefs will present tapas-style specialties while 14 featured wineries will showcase their best varietals for guests to enjoy. For those who may be interested in an afternoon beer, local favorites Warfield Distillery & Brewery and Sawtooth Brewery will anchor the beer garden, complete with Sun Valley Mustard and pretzels.
All attendees will take home a complimentary commemorative tasting glass. This is a sure-to-sell-out event and the perfect ending to an unforgettable weekend.
Vine & Dine Plus
The Vine & Dine Plus package offers a unique and intimate indoor tasting with participating vintners before the picnic. Only a limited number of tickets will be available for this event, so reserve now to ensure early entry and access to fantastic food and premium wines.
