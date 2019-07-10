TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho is still taking registrations for Summer Science Camp 2019: Young Explorers, designed for students in kindergarten to seventh grade. Science Camp will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 22 to 26 in the CSI Shields and Hepworth buildings. The cost is $80.
Are you a young Einstein? Like to design like Leonardo Da Vinci? Curious like Marie Curie? Students may dive the ocean deep, do arctic activities or shoot for the moon and beyond. Young Explorers will know no bounds as they journey to parts unknown.
CSI instructors and area science teachers will lead students in hands-on science activities covering a variety of subjects guaranteed to excite their imaginations, spark their creativity and teach them about all things science.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or go to the CSI Community Education Center.
